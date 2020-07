July 15 (Reuters) - HONG KONG GOVERNMENT SAYS

* RESOLUTELY OPPOSES U.S. PRESIDENT'S EXECUTIVE ORDER ON HONG KONG

* WOULD NOT RULE OUT COUNTER MEASURES UNDER WORLD TRADE ORGANISATION (WTO) RULES

* WILL FULLY COOPERATE WITH THE COUNTERMEASURES TO BE TAKEN BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT AND WILL NOT ALLOW U.S. HEGEMONY TO SUCCEED

* U.S. ACTION WILL INEVITABLY DAMAGE RELATIONSHIP AND COMMON INTERESTS AMONG CHINA, U.S. AND HONG KONG

* REITERATES U.S. BILL AND EXECUTIVE ORDER DO NOT HAVE LEGAL AUTHORITY OVER FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS IN HONG KONG Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/2Wm8c1r (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)