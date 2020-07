July 3 (Reuters) - HONG KONG GOVERNMENT:

* SAYS IT STRONGLY OPPOSES PASSAGE OF THE HONG KONG AUTONOMY ACT BY US CONGRESS

* SAYS COUNTER-MEASURES MAY ALSO BE ADOPTED BY THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT AS WELL AS THE HKSAR GOVERNMENT AS AND WHEN NEEDED

* SAYS THE ACT WILL HARM THE RELATIONS AND COMMON INTERESTS BETWEEN HONG KONG AND THE U.S.

* SAYS IT REITERATE THAT ANY 'SANCTIONS' IMPOSED UNDER THE ACT WILL NOT CREATE AN OBLIGATION FOR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS UNDER HONG KONG LAW Source text in English: https://bit.ly/38os8Wp (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)