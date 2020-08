Aug 25 (Reuters) - Securities and Futures Commission

* SAYS ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT OF THE ASSET AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS IN HONG KONG UP 20% Y/Y TO HK$28,769 BILLION ($3.71 trillion) AS OF DEC 31, 2019

* SAYS HONG KONG-DOMICILED PUBLIC FUNDS REBOUNDED IN Q2 WITH NET FUND INFLOWS OF HK$27 BILLION AFTER NET OUTFLOWS IN Q1 Source text in English: https://bit.ly/3jpaoi7 ($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)