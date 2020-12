Dec 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong government

* SAYS HONG KONG-SINGAPORE AIR TRAVEL BUBBLE TO BE POSTPONED TO BEYOND 2020

* SAYS IT WILL REVIEW THE ARRANGEMENT FOR 2021 TOWARDS LATE DECEMBER

* SAYS THE POSTPONEMENT DUE TO THE SEVERITY OF THE EPIDEMIC SITUATION IN HONG KONG Source text in English: https://bit.ly/3lqK1IQ (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)