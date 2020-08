Aug 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stock exchange:

* HONG KONG TYCOON LI KA-SHING HAS BOUGHT A COMBINED 1.7 MLN SHARES IN CK ASSET BETWEEN AUG 19 AND AUG 21 AT AVG PRICE OF HK$42.8400 ($5.53), HK$41.9796 AND HK$42.1480 - HKEX FILINGS

* HONG KONG TYCOON LI KA-SHING'S LONG POSITION IN CK ASSET INCREASES TO 35.40% FROM 35.36% AFTER THE TRANSACTIONS - HKEX FILINGS Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/2QpiqLm; https://bit.ly/32lwfQl; https://bit.ly/2QobNJ2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)