Aug 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Stock Exchange:

* HONG KONG TYCOON LI KA-SHING HAS BOUGHT A COMBINED 3.3 MLN SHARES IN CK ASSET BETWEEN AUG 25 AND AUG 28 - HKEX FILINGS

* HONG KONG TYCOON LI KA-SHING'S LONG POSITION IN CK ASSET INCREASED TO 35.49% FROM 35.40% - HKEX FILINGS Source text In English: https://bit.ly/31JCZse; https://bit.ly/34PqYU6; https://bit.ly/3hKfRiW; https://bit.ly/3jvgWvk Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)