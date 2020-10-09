BRIEF-Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-Shing Raises Stake In CK Asset To 35.64% - HKEX Filings

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stock exchange:

* HONG KONG TYCOON LI KA-SHING HAS BOUGHT 728,000 SHARES IN CK ASSET BETWEEN OCT 5 AND OCT 8 - HKEX FILINGS

* HONG KONG TYCOON LI KA-SHING'S LONG POSITION IN CK ASSET INCREASES TO 35.64% FROM 35.62% - HKEX FILINGS