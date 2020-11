Nov 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stock exchange filings show:

* HONG KONG TYCOON LI KA-SHING BOUGHT A COMBINED 810,000 SHARES IN CK ASSET BETWEEN OCT 28-30, NOV 2 - HKEX FILINGS

* HONG KONG TYCOON LI KA-SHING'S LONG POSITION IN CK ASSET INCREASES TO 35.73% FROM 35.70% AFTER THE TRANSACTIONS- HKEX FILINGS Source text in English: https://bit.ly/326So5R; https://bit.ly/3oPhgIV; https://bit.ly/3kUb67V; https://bit.ly/3jTeE9p Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)