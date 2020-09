Sept 3 (Reuters) - Hubei Biocause Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* SAYS ITS INSURANCE UNIT GETS CHINA CENTRAL BANK'S APPROVAL TO ISSUE CAPITAL BONDS WORTH UP TO 6.0 BILLION YUAN ($877.91 million) Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/3bmolKJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8344 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)