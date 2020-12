Dec 1 (Reuters) -

* INDIA GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL SAYS ADVERSE EVENT IN SERUM INSTITUTE OF INDIA'S TRIAL OF ASTRAZENECA'S COVID-19 VACCINE WILL NOT IMPACT TIMELINES

* INDIA GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL SAYS MAY NOT NEED TO VACCINATE ENTIRE POPULATION IF A CRITICAL MASS OF PEOPLE GIVEN SHOT