Oct 29 (Reuters) -

* INSTAGRAM SAYS FOR PEOPLE IN THE U.S. WE WILL TEMPORARILY REMOVE THE "RECENT" TAB FROM HASHTAG PAGES - TWEET

* INSTAGRAM SAYS AS WE NEAR U.S. ELECTIONS, MAKING CHANGES TO MAKE IT HARDER FOR PEOPLE TO COME ACROSS POSSIBLE MISINFORMATION ON INSTAGRAM- TWEET Source : https://bit.ly/3mAh7XX