Jan 19 (Reuters) -

* YELLEN WILL URGE LAWMAKERS TO 'ACT BIG' TO AVERT A PROTRACTED DOWNTURN - WSJ

* YELLEN SAYS "WITHOUT FURTHER ACTION, WE RISK A LONGER, MORE PAINFUL RECESSION NOW—AND LONG-TERM SCARRING OF THE ECONOMY LATER"- WSJ Source text: https://on.wsj.com/3sBbwnX