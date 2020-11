Nov 1 (Reuters) - Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd:

* SAYS THERE IS NO INFORMATION IT NEEDS TO DISCLOSE, RESPONDING TO RECENT SHARE PRICE MOVEMENT

* SAYS IT EXPECTS 2020 NET PROFIT TO RISE 170-220% Y/Y Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/3jNrzJU Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)