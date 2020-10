Oct 12 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Wuzhong Industrial Co Ltd :

* SAYS ITS UNIT PLANS TO SIGN AGREEMENT TO RECEIVE COMPENSATION OF 384.6 MILLION YUAN ($56.99 million) Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/3iT9AkJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7489 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)