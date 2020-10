Oct 18 (Reuters) - Jinhui Liquor Co Ltd:

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER AND PARTY ACTING IN CONCERT TO OWN 38% STAKE IN THE COMPANY AFTER TENDER OFFER

* SAYS TRADING OF SHARES TO RESUME ON OCT 19