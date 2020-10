Oct 9 (Reuters) -

* JUDGE GONZALEZ ROGERS JUST RULED ON EPIC INJUNCTION REQUEST, APPLE CAN KEEP OUT FORTNITE BUT CAN'T CUT OFF THE UNREAL ENGINE- POLITICO REPORTER TWEET