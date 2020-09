Aug 31 (Reuters) - Juewei Food Co Ltd:

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER, PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT PLAN TO UNLOAD UP TO A COMBINED 6% STAKE IN THE COMPANY BETWEEN SEPT 23, 2020 AND MARCH 22, 2021 Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/31FVJZK Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)