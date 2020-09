Sept 28 (Reuters) - Konfoong Materials International Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT SCRAPS ASSET ACQUISITION PLAN TO BUY SILVERAC STELLA (CAYMAN) LIMITED DUE TO CHANGES IN MARKET ENVIRONMENT

* SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP JV WITH REGISTERED CAPITAL OF 100 MILLION YUAN WITH PARTNERS Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/30eVFik; https://bit.ly/369RZlT Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)