Dec 16 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* LABELING CONFUSION LED TO WASTED DOSES OF PFIZER COVID-19 VACCINE IN FIRST DAYS OF ROLLOUT - STAT NEWS

* HOSPITAL PHARMACISTS FOUND THEMSELVES IN POSITION OF THROWING AWAY 1 IN EVERY 6 DOSES OF 1ST PFIZER VACCINES DISTRIBUTED THIS WEEK IN U.S.- STAT NEWS Source text: https://bit.ly/37qfp6P