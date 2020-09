Sept 9 (Reuters) - Liaoning SG Automotive Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS SHAREHOLDER'S 48.6 MILLION SHARES, OR 7.2% STAKE, IN THE COMPANY TO BE AUCTIONED BY COURT

* SAYS COMPANY'S OWNERSHIP WILL NOT CHANGE AFTER THE AUCTION Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/2DLb3es Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)