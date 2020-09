Sept 28 (Reuters) - Lomon Billions Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS ITS UNIT PLANS TO INVEST 1.86 BILLION YUAN ($272.99 million) IN MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGY UPGRADE PROJECT

* SAYS ITS UNIT PLANS TO SET UP RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT JV WITH REGISTERED CAPITAL OF 100 MILLION YUAN WITH PARTNERS Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/2Ggp0SA; https://bit.ly/3ibJIAi Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8134 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)