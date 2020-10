BRIEF-Malaysia Aviation Group Says Restructuring Exercise Is Also Intended To Drive For The Long-Term Survivability Of Group And Its Dependent Value Chain Of Partners

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Khazanah Nasional Bhd:

* MALAYSIA AVIATION GROUP SAYS DETAILS CONCERNING ITS RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE STRICTLY BOUND BY NON-DISCLOSURE AGREEMENT BETWEEN PARTIES INVOLVED

* MAG SAYS SPIRIT OF RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS NOT INTENDED TO CREATE UNNECESSARY PAIN AMONG CREDITORS BUT IS A CRUCIAL STEP FOR GROUP TO COME OUT WITH A SUSTAINABLE AND PROFITABLE ORGANISATION IN FUTURE

* MALAYSIA AVIATION GROUP SAYS RESTRUCTURING EXERCISE IS DONE AFTER VARIOUS CASH CONSERVATION AND COST REDUCTION INITIATIVES TO KEEP BUSINESS AFLOAT PROVED TO BE INADEQUATE DUE TO PROLONGED EFFECT OF CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

* MALAYSIA AVIATION GROUP SAYS RESTRUCTURING EXERCISE IS ALSO INTENDED TO DRIVE FOR THE LONG-TERM SURVIVABILITY OF GROUP AND ITS DEPENDENT VALUE CHAIN OF PARTNERS Source text for related story: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Liz Lee and Anshuman Daga)