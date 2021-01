Jan 27 (Reuters) -

* MARK ZUCKERBERG IS CREATING A NEW CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM GROUP IN AN OVERHAUL OF HIS POLITICAL OPERATION - RECODE

* CHAN ZUCKERBERG INITIATIVE IS PLANNING TO OVERHAUL ITS POLITICAL PROGRAM AND SPIN OUT MUCH OF ITS ADVOCACY WORK TO OUTSIDE ORGANIZATIONS - RECODE

* ZUCKERBERG AND CHAN WILL LAUNCH A NEW GROUP FOCUSED ON CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM THAT THEY WILL BACK WITH $350 MILLION FROM THEIR FORTUNE - RECODE