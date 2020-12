Dec 21 (Reuters) -

* MGM HOLDINGS, STUDIO BEHIND 'JAMES BOND,' EXPLORES A SALE - WSJ

* MGM HAS TAPPED INVESTMENT BANKS MORGAN STANLEY AND LIONTREE LLC AND BEGUN A FORMAL SALE PROCESS - WSJ

* MGM HAS A MARKET VALUE OF AROUND $5.5 BILLION, BASED ON PRIVATELY TRADED SHARES AND INCLUDING DEBT- WSJ Source text : https://on.wsj.com/34yrPYd