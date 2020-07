BRIEF-Microsoft Takes Legal Action Against Covid-19-Related Cybercrime - Blog

July 7 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp:

* MICROSOFT TAKES LEGAL ACTION AGAINST COVID-19-RELATED CYBERCRIME - BLOG

* MICROSOFT SAYS CIVIL CASE RESULTED IN COURT ORDER ALLOWING CO TO SEIZE CONTROL OF KEY DOMAINS IN CRIMINALS' INFRASTRUCTURE - BLOG

* MICROSOFT SAYS RECENTLY, CO OBSERVED RENEWED ATTEMPTS BY CRIMINALS, USING COVID-19-RELATED LURES IN PHISHING EMAILS TO TARGET VICTIMS- BLOG

* MICROSOFT WORKED TO DISRUPT CYBERCRIMINALS TAKING ADVANTAGE OF COVID-19 TO DEFRAUD CUSTOMERS IN 62 COUNTRIES AROUND WORLD- BLOG