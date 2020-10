Oct 29 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc:

* MODERNA SAYS FIRST INTERIM ANALYSIS FROM PHASE 3 STUDY ON ITS EXPERIMENTAL COVID-19 VACCINE EXPECTED IN NOVEMBER - COMPANY PRESENTATION

* MODERNA SAYS 2-MONTH MEDIAN SAFETY DATA FROM PHASE 3 STUDY OF ITS EXPERIMENTAL COVID-19 VACCINE TO BE AVAILABLE IN SECOND HALF OF NOV - PRESENTATION

* MODERNA SAYS PLAN TO FILE FOR EUA IN THE U.S. FOR ITS EXPERIMENTAL COVID-19 VACCINE UPON POSITIVE EFFICACY AND 2-MONTH MEDIAN SAFETY DATA - PRESENTATION

* MODERNA SAYS CURRENTLY ANTICIPATE PRODUCTION OF THE EXPERIMENTAL COVID-19 VACCINE WILL BE ABOUT 20 MILLION DOSES BY END OF 2020 - PRESENTATION

* MODERNA SAYS ON TRACK TO SUPPLY BETWEEN 500 MILLION AND 1 BILLION DOSES OF ITS EXPERIMENTAL COVID-19 VACCINE IN 2021 - PRESENTATION

* MODERNA SAYS SIGNED DEAL WITH U.S. AT ABOUT $25/DOSE FOR THE FIRST 100 MILLION DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE WHEN INCLUDING BARDA GRANT AND POTENTIAL PERFORMANCE-BASED PAYMENTS - PRESENTATION

* MODERNA SAYS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH EUROPEAN UNION FOR 80-160 MILLION DOSES OF ITS COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE - PRESENTATION