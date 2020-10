BRIEF-Moderna Says Nothing Unexpected In Terms Of Safety So Far In Phase 3 Trial Of Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc:

* MODERNA SAYS READY TO DISTRIBUTE ITS COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE WITHIN EXISTING INFRASTRUCTURE - CONF CALL

* MODERNA CEO SAYS PLAN TO REINVEST SALES FROM ITS CORONAVIRUS VACCINE INTO ITS PORTFOLIO - CONF CALL

* MODERNA SAYS TOTALITY OF DATA IN THE COMING MONTHS FROM ADDITIONAL CASES OCCURING IN DEC AND BEYOND WILL HELP CROSS THRESHOLD FOR EFFICACY OF COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE - CONF CALL

* MODERNA SAYS NOT SEEING ANYTHING UNEXPECTED IN TERMS OF SAFETY SO FAR IN PHASE 3 TRIAL TESTING COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE; NO SURPRISES EXPECTED - CONF CALL

* MODERNA SAYS U.S. GOVERNMENT WOULD START TO TAKE SUPPLIES OF ITS COVID-19 VACCINE UPON RECEIVING EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION - CONF CALL

* MODERNA SAYS HAVE BEEN HIRING A LOT AND WILL CONTINUE TO DO SO IN THE NEXT QUARTER - CONF CALL