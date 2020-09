Aug 31 (Reuters) - Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO SELL ABOUT 27.1% STAKE IN ITS BROKERAGE UNIT MINSHENG SECURITIES TO 22 INVESTORS FOR 4.2 BILLION YUAN ($612.43 million)

* SAYS ITS HOLDINGS IN MINSHENG SECURITIES WILL BE DECREASED TO 44.52% FROM 71.64% AFTER THE TRANSACTION Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/3lBiOo6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8579 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)