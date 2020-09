Sept 1 (Reuters) - OFILM Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS MARKET RUMOUR ABOUT THE COMPANY BEING REMOVED FROM APPLE'S SUPPLY CHAIN LIST IS FALSE, CLARIFYING MEDIA REPORTS

* SAYS IT HAS GOOD COOPERATION WITH MAJOR U.S. CLIENTS, AND THE ORDER STATUS IS STABLE Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/2QGO3jz Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)