Dec 7 (Reuters) -

* TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OFFICIALS PASSED WHEN PFIZER OFFERED IN LATE SUMMER TO SELL U.S. GOVERNMENT ADDITIONAL DOSES OF ITS COVID-19 VACCINE - NYT

* PFIZER MAY NOT BE ABLE PROVIDE MORE OF ITS VACCINE TO THE UNITED STATES UNTIL NEXT JUNE BECAUSE OF ITS COMMITMENTS TO OTHER COUNTRIES- NYT Source text for : https://nyti.ms/2JXUyyj Further company coverage: