BRIEF-Pfizer Says Could Apply For U.S. Emergency Authorization For Vaccine In Third Week Of November

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc :

* PFIZER SAYS AN OPEN LETTER FROM PFIZER CHAIRMAN AND CEO ALBERT BOURLA

* PFIZER SAYS WOULD LIKE TO PROVIDE GREATER CLARITY AROUND DEVELOPMENT TIMELINES FOR PFIZER'S AND PARTNER BIONTECH'S COVID-19 VACCINE

* PFIZER SAYS WILL APPLY FOR EMERGENCY AUTHORIZATION USE IN THE U.S. SOON AFTER THE SAFETY MILESTONE IS ACHIEVED IN THE THIRD WEEK OF NOVEMBER

* PFIZER SAYS ALL DATA CONTAINED IN ITS U.S. APPLICATION WOULD BE REVIEWED BY FDA'S OWN SCIENTISTS & ALSO BY EXTERNAL PANEL OF INDEPENDENT EXPERTS

* PFIZER SAYS EXPECT TO HAVE MANUFACTURING DATA DEMONSTRATING QUALITY AND CONSISTENCY OF VACCINE READY FOR SUBMISSION BEFORE SAFETY MILESTONE IS REACHED

* PFIZER SAYS WILL CONTINUE RUNNING TRIAL THROUGH ITS FINAL ANALYSIS POINT EVEN IF IT IS DECLARED EFFECTIVE AT AN EARLIER STAGE

* PFIZER SAYS WILL SHARE ANY CONCLUSIVE READOUT (POSITIVE OR NEGATIVE) WITH PUBLIC AS SOON AS PRACTICAL, FEW DAYS AFTER INDEPENDENT SCIENTISTS NOTIFY CO Source text : https://bit.ly/31bVtB3