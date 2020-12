Dec 3 (Reuters) -

* PFIZER SLASHED ITS COVID-19 VACCINE ROLLOUT TARGET AFTER FACING SUPPLY-CHAIN OBSTACLES - WSJ

* PFIZER EXPECTS TO SHIP HALF THE DOSES IT HAD ORIGINALLY PLANNED AFTER FINDING RAW MATERIALS IN EARLY PRODUCTION DIDN'T MEET ITS STANDARDS- WSJ Source text : https://on.wsj.com/2I8RJKd Further company coverage: