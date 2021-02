Feb 17 (Reuters) - Plus500 Ltd:

* PRELIMINARY RESULTS

* FY REVENUE 872.5 MILLION USD

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE 4.71 USD

* PLUS500 - FINAL DIVIDEND OF $55.6M (FY 2019: $40.6M),

* PLUS500 - SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF $29.4M, $0.2870 PER SHARE

* PLUS500 - INTENDS TO CONDUCT A FURTHER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME IN FY 2021 TO PURCHASE UP TO $25.0M OF COMPANY'S SHARES

* PLUS500 - RETURN AT LEAST 50% OF NET PROFITS TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS AND SHARE BUYBACKS, WITH AT LEAST 50% BY WAY OF DIVIDENDS

* PLUS500 - PLATFORM USAGE REMAINS ELEVATED IN FY 2021 TO DATE

* PLUS500 - - FY 2021 REVENUE EXPECTED TO GROW FROM MORE NORMALISED LEVELS DELIVERED IN FY 2019

* PLUS500 - FY 2021 EBITDA TO BE SUPPORTED BY PLUS500'S LEAN, FLEXIBLE COST BASE AND EFFICIENT BUSINESS MODEL

* PLUS500 - CONTINUES TO ASSESS POTENTIAL IMPACT OF IMPENDING INTRODUCTION OF NEW REGULATIONS IN AUSTRALIA

* PLUS500 - WE AIM TO EXPAND OUR CFD OFFERING GEOGRAPHICALLY, LAUNCH NEW TRADING PRODUCTS, INTRODUCE NEW FINANCIAL PRODUCTS

* PLUS500 - WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN OUR BUSINESS, WITH APPROXIMATELY $50M TO BE INCREMENTALLY INVESTED IN RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT OVER NEXT THREE YEARS

* PLUS500 - FY OVER 82M CUSTOMER TRADES (FY 2019: C.35M), WITH CLIENT DEPOSITS OF $2.9BN (FY 2019: $1.0BN)

* PLUS500 - OVER 79% OF PLUS500'S REVENUE WAS GENERATED FROM MOBILE OR TABLET DEVICES IN FY 2020

* PLUS500 - MORE THAN 74% OF ALL CUSTOMER TRADES TOOK PLACE ON MOBILE OR TABLET DEVICES IN FY 2020

* PLUS500 - FY EBITDA UP 168% TO $515.9M

* PLUS500 - IN FY 2020 GROUP FACILITATING RECORD LEVELS OF ACTIVE AND NEW CUSTOMERS AT ATTRACTIVE LEVELS OF ARPU AND AUAC