BRIEF-Powell, Mnuchin appear before House Financial Services Committee

* TREASURY SECRETARY MNUCHIN SEES 'TREMENDOUS' Q3 GROWTH LED BY STRONG RETAIL SALES, HOUSING ACTIVITY, MANUFACTURING GROWTH

* MNUCHIN SAYS HE IS CONTINUING TO WORK WITH CONGRESS TOWARD A PHASE 4 RELIEF PACKAGE, BELIEVES A TARGETED PACKAGE STILL NEEDED

* FED CHAIR POWELL BEGINS PREPARED TESTIMONY BEFORE HOUSE FINANCIAL SERVICES COMMITTEE

* MNUCHIN SAYS EXPECTS LOSSES ON MAIN STREET AND WORKING WITH FED TO IMPROVE PROGRAM

* MNUCHIN SAYS WOULD BE FINE LOWERING MAIN STREET THRESHOLD TO $100,000

* POWELL SAYS VERY LITTLE DEMAND FOR LOANS BELOW $1 MILLION IN MAIN STREET PROGRAM

* POWELL SAYS PROCEEDING WITH A LOWER LOAN AMOUNT MIGHT REQUIRE A DIFFERENT PROGRAM FROM MAIN STREET

* POWELL SAYS SMALLER LOANS WOULD BE MORE IN LINE WITH PPP LOANS THAT CAN BE FORGIVEN

* MNUCHIN SAYS NEXT PACKAGE SHOULD BE MORE TARGETED

* MNUCHIN SAYS PPP COULD BE REVISITED, ASSISTANCE ALSO NEEDED FOR FAMILIES WITH KIDS

* MNUCHIN SAYS STRUCK THE RIGHT BALANCE ON AIRLINES PACKAGE

* MNUCHIN SAYS FOR SMALL BUSINESSES LIKE PPP FOR MONEY SPENT WE SAVE ON UNEMPLOYMENT COSTS

* MNUCHIN SAYS AGREED TO REALLOCATE $200 BILLION FROM FED PROGRAMS TO OTHER PROGRAM WITH CONGRESSIONAL BACKING

* MNUCHIN SAYS TRUMP WOULD SUPPORT ADDITIONAL PPP MONEY

* POWELL SAYS QUESTION FOR HOW TO REOPEN ARE FOR STATE AND LOCAL ELECTED OFFICIALS

* POWELL SAYS HAS RELAXED A NUMBER OF BANKING REGULATIONS TEMPORARILY AND ARE OPEN TO DO MORE OF THAT

* POWELL SAYS STRESS TESTS THEMSELVES ALWAYS ERR ON THE SIDE OF SAFETY

* POWELL SAYS NO PLANS TO CHANGE BANKS LIVING WILL REVIEW SCHEDULE

* POWELL SAYS SO FAR BANKING SYSTEM HAS HELD UP WELL

* POWELL SAYS SMALLER BANKS MAY BEAR A LARGER BURDEN HERE, GREATER EXPOSURE TO THINGS LIKE REAL ESTATE

* ASKED ABOUT MAIN STREET PROGRAM, POWELL SAYS NOT SEEING DEMAND FOR VERY, VERY SMALL LOANS

* POWELL SAYS LENDING AT THE SMALL END INVOLVES A LOT OF PERSONAL GUARANTEES, WOULD HAVE TO START FROM SCRATCH TO BUILD THAT CAPABILITY

* POWELL SAYS HAS LOOKED AT HOW MAIN STREET IS NOT WORKING IN CRE MARKET, HARD TO FIND PLACES WHERE WE COULD HAVE AN IMPACT

* MNUCHIN SAYS STRUCTURAL PROBLEM WITH CMBS THAT INHIBITS MAIN STREET FROM HELPING CRE BORROWERS

* POWELL SAYS SECONDARY BOND MARKET PURCHASES DO NOT EXTEND NEW CREDIT TO ANY BORROWER

* POWELL SAYS PURCHASES SUPPORT FINANCIAL CONDITIONS IN CORP CREDIT MARKET

* MNUCHIN SAYS HAS TRIED TO OFFER STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENTS FLEXIBILITY ON RELIEF FUNDS TO GET MONEY SPENT

* POWELL SAYS MUCH OF THE GOOD ECONOMIC NEWS WE HAVE HAD STEMS FROM THE CARES ACT

* POWELL SAYS MANY, MOST FOMC PARTICIPANTS ASSUME SOME ADDITIONAL FISCAL ACTION IN THEIR FORECASTS

* POWELL SAYS ECONOMY HAS PROVED RESILIENT TO BROADER SPREAD OF DISEASE AND EXPIRATION OF CARES ACT PROVISIONS

* POWELL SAYS LIKELY THAT MORE FISCAL SUPPORT WILL BE NEEDED

* POWELL SAYS HAPPY TO CONTINUE CONVERSATION ABOUT ASSET-BASED LENDING FROM NAIN STREET PROGRAM

* MNUCHIN SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE WE NEED ADDITIONAL CONGRESSIONAL AUTHORIZATION TO TAKE ADDITIONAL RISK BUT DOES NEED IT TO USE FUNDS IN CERTAIN OTHER AREAS

* MNUCHIN SAYS SUPPORTS LONG-TERM LOANS FOR BUSINESSES LIKE SMALL HOTELS AS PART OF ADDITIONAL SBA APPROPRIATIONS

* POWELL SAYS DON'T REALLY HAVE A SOLUTION FOR CRE WITH THE TOOLS THAT WE HAVE

* POWELL SAYS MUNICIPAL FACILITY IS PERFORMING BACKSTOP FUNCTION

* POWELL SAYS BELIEVES WORKING CAPITAL FINANCING HAS BEEN BROADLY AVAILABLE

* POWELL, MNUCHIN END JOINT APPEARANCE BEFORE HOUSE FINANCIAL SERVICES COMMITTEE

