Nov 1 (Reuters) - Qingdao Tianneng Heavy Industries Co Ltd :

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS PLAN TO TRANSFER A COMBINED 18.37% STAKE IN THE COMPANY

* SAYS TRADING OF SHARES TO HALT FROM NOV 2 PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT RELATED TO OWNERSHIP CHANGE Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/3mGtqSr Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)