Oct 14 (Reuters) -

* RICHMOND FED'S BARKIN: UNEMPLOYMENT ADJUSTED FOR THE DROP IN PARTICIPATION IS AROUND 11%

* RICHMOND FED'S BARKIN: DOWNTREND IN PARTICIPATION RATE AMONG PRIME AGE WOMEN MAY LIMIT REBOUND

* RICHMOND FED'S BARKIN: FED WILL AIM TO KEEP RATES LOW UNTIL WE SEE MODERATE OVERSHOOTS OF INFLATION

* RICHMOND FED'S BARKIN: AT THIS POINT THIS IS NOT A BANKING CRISIS (Reporting by Dan Burns)