Feb 2 (Reuters) - Robinhood:

* ROBINHOOD CEO VLAD TENEV SAYS IT'S TIME FOR REAL TIME SETTLEMENT - ROBINHOOD BLOG

* ROBINHOOD CEO- INDUSTRY, CONGRESS, REGULATORS, STAKEHOLDERS NEED TO COME TOGETHER TO DEPLOY RESOURCES TO MOVE TO REAL-TIME SETTLEMENT OF U.S. EQUITIES Source: https://bit.ly/3cybS9t