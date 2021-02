Feb 17 (Reuters) - Robinhood:

* ROBINHOOD SAYS FULLY INTEND TO PROVIDE THE ABILITY TO DEPOSIT AND WITHDRAW CRYPTOCURRENCIES, INCLUDING DOGE- TWEET

* ROBINHOOD SAYS "ROBINHOOD CRYPTO DOES NOT CURRENTLY INVEST IN CRYPTOCURRENCY OR USE ANY CUSTOMER CRYPTOCURRENCY FOR OUR OWN BENEFIT" Source: https://bit.ly/3jWHB5T