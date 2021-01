Jan 28 (Reuters) -

* ROBINHOOD SAYS MADE A DECISION THURSDAY TO TEMPORARILY LIMIT BUYING FOR CERTAIN SECURITIES

* ROBINHOOD SAYS STARTING FRIDAY, WE PLAN TO ALLOW LIMITED BUYS OF THE SECURITIES

* ROBINHOOD SAYS "BEGINNING TO OPEN UP TRADING FOR SOME OF THESE SECURITIES IN A RESPONSIBLE MANNER"

* ROBINHOOD SAYS WE'LL KEEP MONITORING MARKET CONDITIONS AS WE LOOK TO RESTORE FULL TRADING FOR THESE SECURITIES