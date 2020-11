Nov 10 (Reuters) -

* SOUTH AFRICA'S ANC SAYS LEARNED THROUGH MEDIA REPORTS OF WARRANT FOR SECRETARY GENERAL MAGASHULE'S ARREST - STATEMENT

* SOUTH AFRICA'S ANC SAYS MAGASHULE HAS PREVIOUSLY SAID HE WOULD COOPERATE WITH ANY PROCESS UNDERTAKEN BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES

* SOUTH AFRICA'S ANC SAYS WILL BE MONITORING THESE DEVELOPMENTS CLOSELY, WILL COMMUNICATE SHOULD THE NEED ARISE (Reporting by Alexander Winning)