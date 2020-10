Oct 28 (Reuters) -

* SANOFI SAYS CO AND GSK TO SUPPORT COVAX WITH 200 MILLION DOSES OF ADJUVANTED, RECOMBINANT PROTEIN-BASED COVID-19 VACCINE

* SANOFI SAYS CO AND GSK HAVE SIGNED STATEMENT OF INTENT WITH GAVI, THE LEGAL ADMINISTRATOR OF THE COVAX FACILITY

* SANOFI SAYS CO, GSK INTEND TO MAKE AVAILABLE 200 MILLION DOSES OF ADJUVANTED RECOMBINANT PROTEIN-BASED COVID-19 VACCINE, IF APPROVED, TO COVAX FACILITY Source text for Eikon: