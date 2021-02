Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chairman Of Spain's Santander:

* ASKED ABOUT POTENTIAL SETTLEMENT WITH ITALIAN BANKER ANDREA ORCEL, SAYS BANK IS FOCUSED ON INTERNAL STRATEGY, MATTER IS BEING HANDLED IN COURT

* SAYS CANNOT COMMENT FURTHER ON ORCEL BUT WISHES HIM GOOD LUCK ON NEW JOB AS UNICREDIT CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)