Dec 21 (Reuters) - SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO:

* ARAMCO AND COGNITE ESTABLISH JOINT VENTURE TO ACCELERATE INDUSTRIAL DIGITALIZATION

* ARAMCO AND COGNITE WILL ESTABLISH A NEW COMPANY THAT WILL FOCUS ON DIGITALIZATION IN SAUDI ARABIA AND BROADER MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA REGION

* NEW COMPANY WILL DISTRIBUTE ADVANCED SOLUTIONS ACROSS SECTORS

* JOINT VENTURE TO SERVE BUSINESS CUSTOMERS IN SAUDI ARABIA AND MENA REGION

* SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ESTABLISH A JOINT VENTURE ("JV") AS PART OF THEIR STRATEGIC DIGITALIZATION PARTNERSHIP

* ARAMCO AND COGNITE EXPECT JV TO BE OPERATIONAL IN 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: