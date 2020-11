Nov 25 (Reuters) - SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO:

* ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF ISSUING INTERNATIONAL BONDS

* ISSUANCE AMOUNT $8 BILLION

* TOTAL NUMBER OF BONDS/SUKUK 40,000

* RETURN OF 1.250% FOR BONDS MATURING IN 3 YEARS, 1.625% FOR BONDS MATURING IN 5 YEARS, 2.250% FOR BONDS MATURING IN 10 YEARS

* RETURN OF 3.250% FOR BONDS MATURING IN 30 YEARS AND 3.500% FOR BONDS MATURING IN 50 YEARS