Nov 3 (Reuters) - SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO:

* Q3 NET PROFIT AFTER ZAKAT AND TAX 44.21 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 79.84 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* Q3 SALES 200.06 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 266.04 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* Q3 SAW LOWER CRUDE OIL PRICES AND VOLUMES SOLD

* Q3 SAW WEAKER REFINING AND CHEMICALS MARGINS

* Q3 SAW DECREASE IN CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ROYALTIES RESULTING FROM LOWER PRICES AND VOLUMES SOLD AS WELL AS A DECREASE IN THE ROYALTY RATE FROM 20% TO 15%

* Q3 SAW LOWER INCOME TAXES AND ZAKAT

* Q3 SAW LOWER EARNINGS, AND HIGHER OTHER INCOME RELATED TO SALES FOR GAS PRODUCTS

* GROSS REFINING CAPACITY OF 6.4 MMBPD AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 (SEPTEMBER 30, 2019: 5.4 MMBPD

* IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS , DOWNSTREAM SEGMENT CONSUMED 39.5% (NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019: 38.2%) OF ARAMCO'S CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION

* Q3 NET INCOME: $11.8 BILLION

* Q2 DIVIDEND OF $18.75 BILLION PAID IN THE THIRD QUARTER

* WE SAW EARLY SIGNS OF A RECOVERY IN THE THIRD QUARTER DUE TO IMPROVED ECONOMIC ACTIVITY, DESPITE THE HEADWINDS FACING GLOBAL ENERGY MARKETS - ARAMCO CEO

* Q3 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: $18.8 BILLION

* Q3 DIVIDEND OF $18.75 BILLION TO BE PAID IN THE FOURTH QUARTER

* WE MAINTAIN OUR COMMITMENT TO SHAREHOLDER VALUE BY DECLARING A DIVIDEND OF $18.75 BILLION FOR THE THIRD QUARTER- ARAMCO CEO

* Q3 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE WAS $6.4 BILLION

* TOTAL HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2020 WAS 12.4 MILLION BARRELS PER DAY OF OIL EQUIVALENT, OF WHICH 9.2 MILLION BARRELS PER DAY WAS CRUDE OIL

* COMPANY DELIVERED CRUDE AND OTHER PRODUCTS WITH 100% RELIABILITY IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2020

* ARAMCO CONTINUES TO EXECUTE CAPITAL SPENDING OPTIMIZATION AND EFFICIENCY PROGRAMS IN RESPONSE TO THE CURRENT BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

* ARAMCO ACHIEVED A RECORD HISTORIC SINGLE-DAY NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION OF 10.7 BSCFD ON AUGUST 6, 2020 FROM BOTH CONVENTIONAL AND UNCONVENTIONAL FIELDS

* Q3 FREE CASH FLOW*: $12.4 BILLION

* ARAMCO'S INTEGRATION WITH SABIC IS PROCEEDING AS PLANNED - CEO

* SUCCESSFUL EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES RESULTED IN TWO SUCCESSFUL UNCONVENTIONAL FIELD DISCOVERIES IN THE THIRD QUARTER, BOTH IN THE NORTHERN PART OF THE KINGDOM

* DOWNSTREAM BUSINESS CONTINUES TO FOCUS ON ENHANCING INTEGRATION AND CREATING GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES ACROSS THE HYDROCARBON VALUE CHAIN

* KHURAIS OIL FACILITY WAS RECOGNIZED BY THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM AS A LEADER IN ADOPTION AND INTEGRATION OF CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGIES OF THE FOURTH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION (4IR)

* WE CONTINUE TO ADOPT A DISCIPLINED AND FLEXIBLE APPROACH TO CAPITAL ALLOCATION IN THE FACE OF MARKET VOLATILITY - ARAMCO CEO

* KHURAIS BECAME ARAMCO'S SECOND FACILITY TO JOIN WEF'S GLOBAL LIGHTHOUSE NETWORK – A SELECT GROUP OF JUST 54 FACILITIES WORLDWIDE THAT HAVE SHOWN LEADERSHIP IN 4IR TECHNOLOGIES

* WE ARE CONFIDENT IN ARAMCO'S ABILITY TO MANAGE THROUGH THESE CHALLENGING TIMES AND DELIVER ON OUR OBJECTIVES - ARAMCO CEO

* IINTEGRATION WITH SABIC CONTINUES TO PROGRESS

* PROCESS – A COLLABORATION BETWEEN ARAMCO, SABIC AND INSTITUTE OF ENERGY ECONOMICS, JAPAN - INVOLVED CAPTURING OF 50 TONS OF ASSOCIATED CARBON DIOXIDE (CO2) EMISSIONS FOR USE IN METHANOL PRODUCTION AND ENHANCED OIL RECOVERY

* WE ARE MAKING PROGRESS ON MULTIPLE FRONTS, INCLUDING THE WORLD'S FIRST BLUE AMMONIA SHIPMENT FOR ZERO-CARBON POWER GENERATION IN JAPAN - ARAMCO CEO Source:(https://bit.ly/2TNBQv1) Further company coverage: