BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Slows Diversification Plans Amid Industry Downturn - WSJ

* SAUDI ARAMCO SLOWS DIVERSIFICATION PLANS AMID INDUSTRY DOWNTURN - WSJ

* SAUDI ARAMCO IS NOW SLOWING DOWN AND REVIEWING $6.6 BILLION PLAN TO ADD PETROCHEMICAL OUTPUT AT ITS MOTIVA REFINERY IN TEXAS - WSJ

* ARAMCO REVIEWING BIG NATURAL-GAS PROJECT WITH SEMPRA ENERGY, AND PAUSING INVESTMENTS IN REFINERIES IN CHINA, INDIA AND PAKISTAN - WSJ

* SAUDI ARAMCO IS NOW AT HOME, DELAYING BY A YEAR, PLANS TO BOOST CRUDE PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO 13 MILLION BARRELS- WSJ