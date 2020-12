BRIEF-Saudi Aramco To Bring Google Cloud Services To Saudi Arabia

Dec 21 (Reuters) - SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO:

* ARAMCO TO BRING GOOGLE CLOUD SERVICES TO SAUDI ARABIA

* UNIT SAUDI ARAMCO DEVELOPMENT COMPANY TEAMED UP WITH GOOGLE CLOUD TO OFFER HIGH-PERFORMANCE, LOW-LATENCY CLOUD SERVICES TO CUSTOMERS IN SAUDI ARABIA

* SAUDI ARABIA CLOUD REGION ADDED TO GOOGLE CLOUD PLATFORM GLOBAL NETWORK

* AGREEMENT BETWEEN SAUDI ARAMCO DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, A SUBSIDIARY OF ARAMCO, AND GOOGLE CLOUD PAVES WAY FOR ROLLOUT OF HIGH-PERFORMANCE, LOW-LATENCY CLOUD SERVICES

* OPPORTUNITY TAPS INTO RAPIDLY EXPANDING CLOUD SERVICES DEMAND IN SAUDI ARABIA Further company coverage: