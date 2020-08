Aug 24 (Reuters) -

* SECURITIES COMMISSION MALAYSIA SAYS SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH INDONESIA'S OTORITAS JASA KEUANGAN TO ESTABLISH COLLABORATIVE FRAMEWORK TO DEVELOP FINTECH ECOSYSTEM IN BOTH MARKETS

* SECURITIES COMMISSION MALAYSIA SAYS AGREEMENT AIMS TO FACILITATE INFORMATION SHARING ON EMERGING FINTECH TRENDS & REGULATORY DEVELOPMENTS, REFERRALS OF FINTECH BUSINESSES AND PROVIDE JOINT INNOVATION PROJECT OPPORTUNITIES Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Liz Lee)