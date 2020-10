Oct 9 (Reuters) - Shaanxi Construction Machinery Co Ltd :

* SAYS ITS UNIT PLANS TO INVEST A COMBINED 2.6 BILLION YUAN ($388.18 million) IN THREE INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT REPAIR AND MANUFACTURING PRODUCTION BASE PROJECTS Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/3nxqCs1; https://bit.ly/33GB48N; https://bit.ly/2GEt27C Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6979 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)