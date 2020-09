Sept 6 (Reuters) - Shanghai Highly Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT SCRAPS PLAN TO ISSUE CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* SAYS ITS UNIT PLANS TO BUY 60% STAKE IN MARELLI (HONG KONG) HOLDINGS CO LTD FOR UP TO $202.9 MILLION

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST HONG KONG UNIT'S CAPITAL BY 700 MILLION YUAN ($102.33 million) Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/3jRhv30; https://bit.ly/2RcWyTX; https://bit.ly/32XO9Jk Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8409 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)